FUTA Commends JAMB’s Transparency Amid 2025 UTME Glitches

In the wake of the technical glitches experienced during the administration of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has lauded the transparency and leadership demonstrated by Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a letter addressed to Professor Oloyede and signed by FUTA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, the institution commended the JAMB Registrar for taking full responsibility for the issues and initiating remedial actions, including the retaking of the examination for affected candidates.

“The candour displayed by the Registrar in taking responsibility for the inadvertent glitches and also taking steps to make amends through ordering the retaking of the examination by affected students is the hallmark of good leadership, a sense of responsibility, responsiveness, and an affirmation of his total commitment to transparency, good governance, and repositioning the organization for better service delivery,” Professor Oladiji stated.

The Vice-Chancellor further emphasized that no system is flawless and that periodic revaluation and fine-tuning are necessary to maintain optimal service delivery. “We hold and believe that no system is perfect, and periodic reevaluation and fine-tuning are key inbuilt parameters to ensure better and optimal service delivery on core mandates of organizations,” she added.

According to the statement, FUTA acknowledged JAMB’s proactive steps in handling the glitches and commended Professor Oloyede for leading by example in upholding accountability and transparency. “That JAMB has such inbuilt mechanisms, which have already been deployed to respond to the current situation, and the process is being led by its Chief Executive, is proof positive of its good governance under Professor Ishaq Oloyede,” the letter concluded.

Adegbenro Adebanjo, Director of Corporate Communications at FUTA, confirmed the institution’s stance and reiterated its confidence in JAMB’s ability to address the situation effectively.