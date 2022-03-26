FUTA bids first Professor of Architecture in Sub-Saharan Africa farewell

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA virtually stood still on Wednesday, March 24th 2022 when the pioneer Professor of Architecture in Sub-Saharan Africa and Emeritus Professor, Ekundayo Adeyemi, who died on January 25, 2022 was honoured during a commendation service held as part of activities marking his final rite of passage at the Obafemi Awolowo hall of FUTA.



In his oration, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic Professor Rufus Ogunsemi, described the late Professor Adeyemi, a onetime Acting Vice Chancellor, as FUTA’s beloved Emeritus Professor who has left indelible prints in the sands of time. According to him the deceased made enormous contributions to the development of FUTA through mentoring of younger colleagues and countless community service. Fuwape said late Professor Adeyemi has been immortalized by his noble deeds. He implored the family to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled, rewarding and impactful life.

In a related manner the Dean, School of Environmental Technology, his home School and Head of Department of Architecture his primary place of assignment, Professor Olaniyi Isaac Aje and Professor Gabriel Fadairo respectively eulogized the late erudite professor describing him as a thoroughbred professional and consummate academic leader. The Dean described the late Professor as the grand Mentor who was passionately committed to development of academic human capital, a man whose vision of advancing the frontiers of Architectural knowledge was student-centered as it was deeply sustainable. Aje said, “It’s a herculean task for me to describe the late academic elder and recently elevated Emeritus FUTA statesman in the past, but I am consoled by the fact that he is in a better place.”



In a sermon delivered by Professor Olawale Olukunle a Professor of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, said all men born of a woman are prone to various human, physical, spiritual and emotional challenges.” He advised that instead of the people to mourn the late don, solace should be taken in the fact that he lived a selfless life for the development of humanity. Professor Olukunle added that it is appointed for man to die once and afterwards judgment and enjoined all present to live their lives to please God.



Professor Adeyemi, a regular at most FUTA programs even after retirement served as Dean of the defunct School of Environmental Sciences and Fine Arts in 1987, Director Post Graduate Studies, Chairman Board of Studies until 1992, Deputy Vice Chancellor of FUTA a role he combined with Deanship between 1989 and 1993 and Chairman to many University Committees. In 2000 Professor Ekundayo was appointed Acting Vice Chancellor, FUTA by President Olusegun Obasanjo and recently appointed Emeritus Professor in the Department of Architecture due to his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of FUTA.



Emeritus Professor Adeyemi also spearheaded the establishment of Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), the body that oversees Architecture practices in Nigeria and he remained a consultant to the body until his demise.



He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Beatrice Oluremi Adeyemi, children and grandchildren.

