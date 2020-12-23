FUTA Alumnus emerges overall best candidate in ICAN 2020 qualifying examination 

…Another wins Prize

Ibukun Oluwaseye Asipa ,an alumnus of the Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA who graduated from from the Department of Accounting, School of Management Technology in 2019, has emerged the overall best student at the 66th Induction Ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria . Asipa had the best Result among all the candidates that wrote the qualifying examination in Nigeria in 2020.

He was presented with the best candidate award at the 66th induction ceremony.



Another Alumnus Adekunle Abdullahi also won a prize at the ceremony held on Tuesday, December 22,2020 . Abdullahi who graduated from FUTA with a Second Class Upper Degree in Accounting in 2019 won the ICAN prize for the best student in strategic financial management .

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, while Congratulating Asipa and Abdullahi , described the duo as worthy Alumni saying their wonderful feat at the ICAN qualifying examination has shown the excellence and distinction that have become the hallmarks of all academic programmes in FUTA.