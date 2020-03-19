FUTA Alumni to construct 500-seater CBT centre

The Alumni Association of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA has pledged further assistance to the institution towards its infrastructural development.

It made the pledge during the flag off and ceremony for the construction of a Computer Based Test (CBT) centre at Obanla, estimated to cost N100 million.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President, FUTA Alumni Worldwide Mr. Olaitan Adesomoju said the project is a fallout of a response to the request made by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, for the replacement of the computers in the existing CBT centres.

According to him, the Alumni Association decided to go a step further through its decision to give a fully equipped 500 capacity CBT centre to the University.

“The credit of this project does not go to me alone, I brainstormed with Presidents of the various chapters and there was a general consensus that this project should be undertaken and completed to time”.

He disclosed that the project will be completed in 9 months and promised that the association will continue to be involved in the infrastructural development of the institution.

Adesomoju commended the special Guest of the occasion and alumni, Engr. Akinyede Olajide for his availability and his readiness to fully assist in funding the project.

He described him as a diamond alumnus of the University and an invaluable asset with international exposure.

On his part, the special guest of honour, Engr. Olajide Akinyede, Executive Director, Pena Oil and Gas, said FUTA was a building block of all his achievements.

“My ideas came from this school. Our lecturers were preparing us for the future by the way they drilled us. I have always wanted to invest in FUTA in appreciation of its contributions to my life. Hence my plan is to finish this project in nine months and to improve on its aesthetics and design”.

He also promised to join forces with the University in the ongoing development of a School of Health and Teaching hospital.

Akinyede said he would collaborate with the University to raise the proposed medical school to international standards through collaboration with a medical school in Belarus.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor Professor Fuwape lauded the alumni association for its unwavering commitment towards the advancement of the University.

He said the donation fits into the mandate of the University.

“We are looking forward to being pacesetters as a University of Technology.

“This is a laudable project and we are always proud of our alumni. Kudos to you as you keep flying the flag of your Alma Mata. Continue to connect and let us cooperate as we take the University to the level it should get to.”

Thereafter, the Vice Chancellor, Alumni President and the special guest of honor took turns to lay the foundation of the proposed CBT centre.