FUTA Alumni makes case for Alumnus as next Vice Chancellor

The Alumni Association of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has canvassed the selection of an old student of the institution as its next Vice Chancellor in May 2022. The Association made this known in a position paper it presented to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Godknows Igali. According to the President of the FUTA Alumni Worldwide, Engineer Adeyemi Bello ,who led a delegation to Dr Igali, there are many alumni who are in senior academic positions that fit the bill as the institution’s Vice Chancellor. He said FUTA which was established in 1981 has produced graduates that are technologically oriented, self –reliant and relevant to the immediate society, who abound in the country including leading academics all over the world and one of them should be the next Vice Chancellor.

Adeyemi said in the last 40 years the University has consistently produced graduates who are now Captains of Industries, top civil servants, foremost scientists in Africa and the world at large saying It is worthy of note that Alumni of FUTA have served creditably as heads of other institutions in the country and as such should be given the chance to also steer the ship of FUTA AS Vice Chancellor. “Our Alma mater has trained and produced seasoned Administrators for higher institutions such as Vice-Chancellor Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and Ondo State University of Science and Technology Okitipupa, Rector Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji among others. These people had served with CORE VALUES of our alma mater that is Integrity, Creativity and innovativeness, Accountability, Rationality and Excellence and there were no report of Maladministration, financial misappropriation, scandal of any nature and corruption allegations against them where they had served,” Adeyemi who was accompanied by Comrade Adesomoju Olaitan and Engr Victor Ifezue, former alumni presidents and some members of the Abuja branch of the Association, said.

He said the time has come for an alumnus of the institution to be given the opportunity to serve as Vice Chancellor. He therefore appealed to the Pro-Chancellor to use his good office to bring to reality the age long dream of the Alumni Association to produce one of their many competent and qualified academic leaders as the next Vice –Chancellor of our Alma mater.

