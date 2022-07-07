FUTA Alumni Association pledges support for Vice Chancellor

The Alumni Association of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has asked the new Vice Chancellor Professor Adenike Oladiji to count on the support of its members worldwide in achieving her agenda for the development of the institution.

President of the Association, Engineer Adeyemi Bello, gave the assurance when he led Executive members on an official visit to the Vice Chancellor on Wednesday July 6, 2022. Bello said the alumni have always a played a critical role in contributing to the overall development of the university. He said through innovative ideas, the alumni have continuously raised the bar in support and collaborations that have helped in no small measure towards the growth of the institution.

He said in other climes the alumni are the mainstay of their institutions and hence the need to bring the power of the alumni to the university as part of plans to prepare for the future of tertiary education in Nigeria. Bello stressed the need to tap into the robust potentials and global reach of Alumni Association through deliberate and fruitful partnerships.

The president congratulated the Vice Chancellor on her appointment saying “We look forward to working with you to reposition the University for more exploits. We hope that our close partnership will be strengthened for the greater good of FUTA and the country as a whole.”

Professor Adenike Oladiji in her response reiterated her commitment to taking the University to greater heights through selfless service and integrity. She said, “People talk about an open door policy, but I will have a no door policy. I will be accessible to stakeholders and be receptive to ideas that will grow the University. I have come to serve and I believe that with your support the university will achieve greater success”.

Professor Oladiji commended the alumni for their immense contributions to the development of the university over the years and charged them not to relent in their efforts. She said,” You’ve done the university proud. We take pride in your achievements. We encourage you to be more involved in the affairs of the university. Your university is your identity; it speaks a lot about you.” The Vice Chancellor implored successful alumni to assist the other alumni who may still be struggling in their endeavors adding that profitable connections should be at the heart of the association. She appreciated their visit and promised to give continued support to the association.

The entourage of the president included past presidents, past and present executive members of the association.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

