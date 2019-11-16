FUT set to fight cyber-crime with hightech, state of the art equipment

By Tina George, Minna

In its bid to be at the forefront in the fight against cybercrime, the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, has procured 40 high technology and state of the art computer equipment designed to detect malicious and suspicious cyber activities.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Professor Abdullahi Bala said that the high tech computers would help the university in providing greater cybersecurity to the institution, state, and nation.

Bala stated this while commissioning the Digital Forensic Laboratory and Malware Laboratory in the Department of cyber-security at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

According to him, the computers would be used to power the Digital Forensic Laboratory and Malware Laboratory adding that the new laboratories would enhance the capacity of the university in contributing its quota in curbing cybercrime in the institution, state, and country in general.

“Getting the high Tech, high performing cyber equipment means we are in a position to being to immune and quarantine the vulnerable socials of the economy from cybercrime.”

He said that the institution is looking towards collaborating with other tertiary institutions and public and private organizations in the area of national security.

“These laboratories would give us the platform that allows us to reach out to other organizations, institutions and security organizations that will collaborate with is in terms of national security.

“There is a lot we need to do in addressing cybersecurity and other major economic crimes in the country. This is a step in the right direction.”

The Dean, School of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in FUT Minna, Professor Nichol Iwokwagh said that with the current spare of cyber attacks, the essence and value of a programme for cybersecurity is of great importance and have become very much needed adding that other universities have started keying into the concept.

He said that the two newly commissioned Laboratories were made possible with a partnership with some organizations adding that with the new equipment, the Department of Cybersecurity in the Federal University of Technology, Minna would be more effective with its students better trained in the dynamics of cybersecurity.

“For the aspect of the laboratories, we had some equipment but professionally, they were limited and inadequate and it was based in this that we had to reach out to other organizations to partner with us and these partnerships provided high definition, state of the art equipment to the department of cybersecurity.

“With this new equipment, we will be more effective, the students will be better trained and we will have better output as an educational institution.”