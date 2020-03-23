Fury of coronavirus illustrates folly of war — UN Chief

The fury of the coronavirus (COVID-19) illustrates the folly of war, says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres made the assertion in a renewed appeal on Monday for ceasefire by warring parties across the world.

Describing the COVID-19 as a common enemy threatening humankind, he urged all parties in conflict to lay down their arms in support of the bigger battle against the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, there were no fewer than 292,142 confirmed cases and 12,784 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday.

“Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about race or nationality, faction or faith.

“It attacks all, relentlessly. Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world.

“The most vulnerable, women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced, pay the highest price.

“They are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.

“Let’s not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed.

“The fury of the virus illustrates the folly of war. That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.

“It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives,” the UN Chief said.

Guterres urged all to draw inspiration from “coalitions and dialogue slowly taking shape among rival parties” in search of common solutions to the coronavirus crisis.

“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world. It starts by stopping the fighting everywhere. Now.

“That is what our human family needs, now more than ever,” he said.(NAN)