By Haruna Salami

The National Assembly has sacked two Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firms due to alleged breach of trust.

The firms were engaged in 2018 to carry out an “Internet Bandwidth Connectivity Upgrade Project” within the National Assembly, according to an audit report sighted by our reporter in Abuja.

This is coming even as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Nigeria Good Governance Research Centre, NIGOGOREC accused the indicted and sacked firms of orchestrating a campaign of calumny against the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc. Ojo Olatunde Amos.

A group under the auspices of Equity and Transparency Development Initiative,

had accused the CNA of “aiding espionage” and influencing award of ICT contract to a company in which he allegedly had vested interest.

In a petition, the body urged the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate its allegations against the CNA.

The petition was sequel to the formal disengagement of the indicted consultancy firms by the National Assembly.

The report sighted by our correspondent disclosed that of the three ICT firms engaged by the National Assembly to upgrade its internet bandwidth, only one was found to have fulfilled it’s contractual obligations.

It lamented that the other two firms, now disengaged due to their alleged failure to live up to the terms of award of the contract following a comprehensive audit of their services, were found to have shortchanged the National Assembly by delivering far less internet bandwidth than what was paid for by the National Assembly.

According to the report, it was required of the three vendors to supply internet services directly to the National Assembly Data Centre from a Tier-1 Service Provider in accordance with their service provisioning engagement terms.

However, the findings indicated that two of the vendors sourced their services from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed Tier-1 Service Providers, while internet services from the third firm was not sourced from a Tier-1 Service Provider.

The report further noted that while an Autonomous System Number (ASN) registration was primarily to ensure that the National Assembly network is autonomous from service provider control as a unique identification number, the following anomalies were discovered:

“The supposedly Autonomous System Number assigned to National Assembly (a government entity) was actually registered to a private company by one of the vendors.