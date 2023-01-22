Furious APC debunks claims that Yahaya Bello has withdrawn support for Tinubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has debunked allegation and publication that Governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, has withdrawn his support for Sen.Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate for the forthcoming general election.

This was made known in a statement made available to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Felix Morka.

Morka stressed that the publication is a fake news and a figment of imagination of it’s author and sponsors, as he assured that Governor Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for the Party’s Candidate.

He stated,”Our attention has been drawn to a front page report in Sunday Tribune of today, January 22, 2023, that the Governor of Kogi State and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, has “tactically” withdrawn support for our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over imagined political permutations on the Kogi State Governorship election scheduled for November.

“The story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of it’s author and sponsors.

“Governor Yahaya Bello who serves as the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, is a solid, resourceful and committed campaigner for our Party’s Candidate, leading a massively successful outreach to youth voters across the country.

“This FAKE NEWS, ostensibly intended to float an imagined rift between Governor Yahaya Bello and Honourable James Faleke, Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is the desperate and disgraceful conjecture of opposition elements unsettled by our Party’s giant campaign strides. Both loyal Party men are unquestionably committed and working tirelessly for the resounding victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election.”

Morka urged party compatriots and all Nigerians to disregard what they described as fake news.

“We urge our Party compatriots and all Nigerians to disregard this fake news.,” he stated.