FUOYE V-C promises to deliver 100 projects in first 100 days in office

May 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Education, News, Project 0



The Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on said that administration would be targeting  complete 100 projects in its first 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasina said this while a delegation the Federal University, Lokoja, led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Audu, in Oye-Ekiti.

“I established almost 10 directorates which are all functioning well.

“ My two agenda are staff and students’ welfare as well as Resources, Ideas, Skills, Knowledge (RISK) wealth which will enable a viable working university environment,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the university has no less 1,000 hectares of land at its Ikole-Ekiti campus, the management was set commence commercial agriculture as one of its landmark achievements during sojourn in Ekiti State University, (EKSU).

He urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to change their strategy always resorting to industrial action whenever their demands are not met.

Earlier, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Mohammed Audu, said that the visit was to congratulate Prof. Abayomi Fasina following as the new Vice Chancellor of FUOYE.

He noted that the delegation was strategically created to understudy FUOYE as the geometric transformation of the institution was amazing to all.

“Our university admires FUOYE in the areas of academic programmes and infrastructure.

“We hope that this mutual relationship will lead to exchange of ideas and knowledge best practices.

“FUOYE is a trail blazer in developmental strides especially in programmes expansion and we actively look forward to having a strong synergy together so that we can build Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

NAN reports that Fasina, who assumed duty as the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE on Feb. 11, was formerly the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration). (NAN)

