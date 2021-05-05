The Vice Chancellor (V-C) of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Wednesday said that his administration would be targeting to complete 100 projects in its first 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasina said this while receiving a delegation from the Federal University, Lokoja, led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Audu, in Oye-Ekiti.

“I have established almost 10 directorates which are all functioning well.

“ My two main agenda are staff and students’ welfare as well as Resources, Ideas, Skills, Knowledge (RISK) to wealth initiative which will enable a viable working university environment,” he said.

The vice chancellor said that the university has no less than 1,000 hectares of land at its Ikole-Ekiti campus, the management was set to commence commercial agriculture as one of its landmark achievements during his sojourn in Ekiti State University, (EKSU).

He urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to change their strategy from always resorting to industrial action whenever their demands are not met.

Earlier, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Mohammed Audu, said that the visit was to congratulate Prof. Abayomi Fasina following his emergence as the new Vice Chancellor of FUOYE.

He noted that the delegation was strategically created to understudy FUOYE as the geometric transformation of the institution was amazing to all.

“Our university admires FUOYE in the areas of academic programmes and infrastructure.

“We hope that this mutual relationship will lead to exchange of ideas and knowledge for best practices.

“FUOYE is a trail blazer in developmental strides especially in programmes expansion and we actively look forward to having a strong synergy together so that we can build Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

NAN reports that Fasina, who assumed duty as the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE on Feb. 11, was formerly the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration). (NAN)

