FUOYE to establish 2 more faculties in 2021

Prof. Abayomi Fasina, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Thursday said the university would have faculties of Mass Communication, and Informatics and Robotics before the end of 2021.Fasina made the disclosure in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara.The vice-chancellor said that signing an MoU with the polytechnic had been his intention for some time.He said that areas of collaboration between the two institutions include Top-Up and Conversion Programmes, staff exchange and research.He said that FUOYE had 32,000 students undergoing 64 academic programmes.

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Dr Ademola Olatunji, promised to abide by the spirit and letters of the agreement signed. “I am particularly overwhelmed with joy that the process of affiliation we started has come to fruition.“Human capital development is essential for development, and this synergy is a good process to start this goal.“

Federal Polytechnic, Offa, is the most sought-after polytechnic in Nigeria, according to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board records.“It is the first institution to commence Computer Technology Studies in Nigeria, and students’ election are conducted by electronic voting,” he said.NAN reports that Federal polytechnics that have signed MoU with FUOYE include Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun; Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, and Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.The other institution are Federal Polytechnic Ibadan; Best Solution Polytechnic, a private polytechnic based in Akure. (NAN)

