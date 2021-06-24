FUOYE to establish 2 more faculties in 2021

June 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Prof. Abayomi Fasina, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) said  the university would have faculties of Mass Communication, and Informatics and Robotics before the end of 2021.Fasina made the disclosure Oye-Ekiti while signing a Memorandum of (MoU) between the university and the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, .The vice-chancellor said that signing an MoU with the polytechnic had been his intention for some time.He said that areas of collaboration between the two institutions   Top-Up and Conversion Programmes, staff exchange and research.He said that FUOYE had 32,000 students undergoing 64 academic programmes.

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Dr Ademola Olatunji, promised to abide by the spirit and letters of the agreement signed.  “ am particularly overwhelmed with joy that the process of affiliation we started has come to fruition.“Human capital development is for development, and this synergy is a good process to start this goal.“

Federal Polytechnic, Offa, is the most sought-after polytechnic Nigeria, according  to Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board  records.“It is the first institution to commence Computer Technology Studies Nigeria, and students’ election are conducted by electronic voting,” he said.NAN reports that Federal polytechnics that  have signed MoU with FUOYE   Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun; Polytechnic, Ikorodu, and Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, .The other institution are Federal Polytechnic Ibadan; Best Solution Polytechnic, a private polytechnic based Akure. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,