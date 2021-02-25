FUOYE gets new DVC Administration

The Senate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE) has appointed Prof. Jeremiah Omotola as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Administration of the university.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Information Services, FUOYE, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, made this known in a statement he issued in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday.

He said that the new deputy vice chancellor administration was the immediate past Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences of the university.