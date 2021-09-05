FUOYE disowns fake school fees’ schedule on social media — spokesman

The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), on Saturday, said that a schedule of school fees that has gone viral on social media did not originate from the management of the institution.



Mr Foluso Ogunmodede, the Public Relations Officer of the university, disclosed this in a signed statement issued in Oye-Ekiti.



Ogunmodede said that members of the public should disregard the school fees stated on the social media, adding that neither originated from the institution’s management nor was approved by it.



The document bearing the fake fees schedule currently circulating on social media had read: “Internal Memo, this is to inform all students the amount of school fees payable for 2020/2021 academic session.



” Freshers, Arts, Social Science, Management Science and education sundry fees, N130,500. Fresher’s sundry fee for faculty of law, N190,500; Returning : science education, agriculture and engineering sundry fees,N69,500 ; final year clearance fee, N10,000.



“Other fake fees were, Academic transcript (foreign) N50,000; withdrawn but transferred students, N5,000; Admission screening fee, N2,000; Mass Communication practical fee, N10,000 Change of course form, N7,500; Clearance processing fee, N10,000; Change of course fee, N2,500.



“Payment should be made through Wema bank draft issued in favour of Federal University Oye-Ekiti. Registration closes by Sept.15, 2021.”



Ogunmodede advised members of the public and particularly teeming prospective students and undergraduates of FUOYE to disregard the fees schedule.



The statement further said: “We wish to state that the fake list is also full of spelling errors, which partly exposed it as a plot by internet fraudsters and scammers, determined to defraud students of FUOYE.



“For the avoidance of doubt, FUOYE does not collect any payments with bank draft. All payments are made through the remita platform in line with the financial regulations of the Federal Government of Nigeria.



“More importantly, the amount payable by each student, new and old, is auto-generated by the university portal upon the provision of required information by the students.



“Members of the public, prospective students of FUOYE, are hereby warned not to fall victims of the plot and antics of these scammers as the university management will not recognise any bank draft or document from the source that was quoted in the fake list. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...