FUOYE appoints new principal officers

“Mr Odusanya was until his appointment, the Director Administration and Special Duties in the Vice Chancellor’s Office.

“The council in session presided over by its Chairman, Dr Lawan Yahuza, also announced the appointment of Dr Isaac Busayo as the new Librarian of the university.

“Busayo has been the Deputy Librarian.

“In order to strengthen the university Medical Centre and reward of excellence, the council equally appointed Dr Musbau Olawale as the substantive Medical Director of the university,’’ the statement read in part.

Olawale has been the deputy medical director before his appointment. (NAN)