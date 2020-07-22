Funtua’s death, loss to Nigeria, business community, patriots – APC governors

July 22, 2020 Editor News, Politics, Project 0



Share the news

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the death of the founder of the defunct Democrat Newspapers, Malam , as a loss to Nigeria and business community.

PGF Chairman,  Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, who said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, also extended condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Katsina State.

“We received the death of Malam with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Malam Isa Funtua,” Bagudu said.(NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*