Funmi Iyanda hosts El-Rufai, Hafsat Abiola on Public Eye Live

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State will on Friday, June 12 be a guest of Funmi Iyanda on the eighth edition of Public Eye Live.

The theme for the week is Governance and Democracy.

It will commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.



Speaking ahead of the show, Ms. Iyanda said: “The Nigerian generation which fought military dictatorship can be said to have had significant democratic power, privileges and opportunities in the past two decades, with arguably underwhelming results, leading to the question of what went wrong with the promise of a new day.”



A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr. El-Rufai will speak on structural and human developments in Africa’s most populous country.



He will provide an insider’s view of the political and economic architecture of Nigeria.



Also appearing on the show is the president of Women in Africa (WIA), Hafsat Abiola-Costello.



The human and civil rights activist is the daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, the symbol of Nigeria’s Democracy Day.



Mrs. Abiola-Costello, who founded the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) to strengthen civil society, will speak with Iyanda on the sacrifices her family and others made for Nigeria’s democracy.



Supported by MacArthur Foundation, Public Eye Live is broadcast on Instagram Live every Friday at 8 pm.

