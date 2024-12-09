Funke Akindele’s “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premieres amid glitz, glamour

It was an electrifying Sunday evening as casts and crew as well as fans of the much awaited Nollywood blockbuster,”Everybody Loves Jenifa”, by Funke Akindele,

By Taiye Olayemi

It was an electrifying Sunday evening as casts and crew as well as fans of the much awaited Nollywood blockbuster,”Everybody Loves Jenifa”, by Funke Akindele, turned up for the premiere of the movie in Lagos.

The premiere was held at Filmhouse Lekki IMAX.

The movie, which boasts of a star-studded cast, features a dynamic ensemble of talent, including Nancy Isime, Patience Ozokwor, Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, Chimezie Imo, Omowumi Dada, and multi-talented Falz the Bad Guy among others.

The red carpet moment was abuzz with excitement as Akindele, the lead actress and producer of the movie, posed for photos as well as other casts and crew who openly expressed their excitement over the new release.

With a glamorous and sophisticated fashion theme, guests dressed to impress, with many opting for high-end designer outfits and accessories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Everybody Loves Jenifa” is the latest instalment in the popular Jenifa franchise, created by Akindele.

The movie, which is set to be released into cinemas Dec. 13, tells the tale of a naive and funny character,”Jenifa”.

This new series is a continuation of the “Jenifa’s Diary” television comedy series, which began in 2008.

The franchise has also spawned spin-offs like “Aiyetoro Town” and “Jenifa on Lockdown”

Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Bisade Ologunde, popularly known as “Lagbaja”, made a stunning appearance at the movie premiere’s after party, where he performed his old songs to the excitement of the audience. (NAN)