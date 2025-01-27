Funke Akindele, Wunmi Toriola make 2024 highest grossing lead actresses

Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele and Wunmi Toriola, have emerged highest grossing lead actresses in 2024.



By Taiye Olayemi



Nollywood actresses, Funke Akindele and Wunmi Toriola, have emerged highest grossing lead actresses in 2024.



FilmOne, a movie distribution company, disclosed this through its instagram page, @filmoneng, on Monday.



While Akindele bagged the first highest grossing lead actress for her film “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, Wunmi Toriola came second for her film, ‘Queen Lateefah”



Toyin Abraham clinched the third highest grossing lead actress with her movie , “Alakada Bad and Boujee”.



Tomike Adeoye got the fourth position for the movie, “Ajosepo”, and Eniola Ajao made the fifth highest grossing lead actress for her film, “Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju”.



Kehinde Bankole emerged the sixth highest grossing lead actress for the movie, “Funmilayo Ransome Kuti”, while Adunni Ade clinched the seventh highest grossing lead actress for “Lakatabu”.



Uche Nwaefuna is the eighth for the movies, “Thinline”, “Silent Intruder” and “The Betrayed”.



Regina Daniel made the ninth highest grossing lead actress, while Gbugbemi Ejeye emerged the tenth for “Farmer’s Bride”. (NAN)

