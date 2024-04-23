Fungal Pathogen: Ginger farmers decry lack of govt intervention in Kaduna

Ginger farmers in the South of Kaduna State have lamented the lack of intervention from the state government following a strange fungi disease that ravaged their farms in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Southern Kaduna is one of the largest producers of ginger in the world.

The farmers, who said they had incurred losses running into millions of Naira as a result of the disease, made this known in separate interviews with NAN.

Mr Philemon Kure, a large-scale ginger farmer in Kafanchan, told NAN that there was the need for immediate intervention to mitigate the losses suffered by the farmers.

“Personally, the loss I incurred arising from this disease was about N4.6m. Some people even lost their lives from the shock of what happened to their farms.

“Some of them took loans to finance the production with high expectations only for this disease to strike.

“So, it is important the government intervenes to ameliorate people’s pains and reduce the losses incurred so they can pick up again.

“We have just been hearing that the government will do something, but as I speak with you, there’s been no intervention and time is going,” he added

Kure stated that most of the farmers were ignorant of the disease, hence the need to train them on how to identify its symptoms and how it spreads.

On his part, Mr Kure Kade, President, Organic Ginger Farmers Association, said there may be no ginger export from Nigeria over the next few years if the root cause of the disease was not established and measures taken to counter it.

“If you look at our export earnings from ginger, we used to be number three after China and India, but now we might drop to 10 if care is not taken.

“This disease poses a real threat to our GDP because ginger is one of top non oil export commodities,” he stated

Kade maintained that any intervention that does not involve training and equipping farmers to manage the disease would be a waste of time.

He encouraged the farmers to consider going into organic ginger production, saying that it was the best way to guard against strange diseases.

Also speaking, Atanma Alhamdu, a ginger farmer in Kachia, said the disease and the lack of government’s support had forced him to diversify and turn his focus to general green cultivation.

“If you plant ginger again this year, you are likely to run at a loss, so it’s better you diversify and that’s what I’m doing,” he stated

Other farmers who spoke called on the state government to import improved ginger seedlings and make them available to them at affordable rates.

According to them, there is currently a massive shortage of seedlings and with the new planting season already here, there was the need to bail them out.

An official at the Kaduna State Ministry for Agriculture, who spoke to NAN under anonymity said that palliatives were ready for distribution to ginger farmers in the state.

The source said,” There are palliatives of seedlings, fertilizers and other farming inputs but not ginger. However, i am not certain of monetary compensation from the state.”

According to the source, the state government plans to encourage the farmers not to farm ginger in 2024 to avert losses as the nature of the disease was yet to be ascertained and cleared by the experts.

NAN reports that all efforts to reach the Commissioner for the ministry proved abortive, as he was said to be out of the country.(NAN)

By Ezra Musa, Amen Gajira