Funeral rites for late Army Chief, others begin in Abuja

May 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project 0



remains of late , Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others involved in ill-fated NAF aircraft in Kaduna have arrived for burial.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while remains of late Army Chief and five others were taken National Mosque, five others were taken Nigeria Air Force Protestant Church for funeral services.

Those taken the mosque Attahiru are his Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. Idris Abdulkadir, Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig.-Gen. Abdulrahman Kuliya and Aide De camp COAS, Maj. L.A Hayat.

Others are the Finance Officer, Maj. A. Hamza and the Orderly to COAS, Sgt. Saidu Umar.

While the remains of the Provost Marshal (Army), Brig.-Gen. O.L Olayinka and crew members, Flt.-Lt. T.O Osaniyi, Flt.-Lt. A.A Olufade, Sgt. Adesina and ACM Oyedepo were taken to the church for funeral.

All the will be moved to the Military Cemetery along Airport road for interment after the funeral services at the mosque and church.

The arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 10:50 a.m. before the to the mosque and the church.

NAN also reports that officers and soldiers as well as families and well wishers are awaiting the funeral (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,