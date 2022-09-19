Funeral: Paris metro station renamed after Queen Elizabeth for a day

Paris metro station operating company RATP announced on Monday that the station will bear the British monarch’s name for the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

RATP announced that George V station on the Champs-Élysées boulevard would be renamed Elizabeth II for one day.

The company showed a sign with the temporary name in a photo. It also showed the dates of the deceased British monarch’s life.

In order to avoid confusion, the station’s actual name was to be displayed on every second sign, the operator announced.

In France, the action was partly met with criticism. In the comments, people wrote that they were shocked to see something like this in France and called for an end to the monarchy.

Other criticism, however, was less fundamental, with one user asking whether ticket prices would increase thanks to such measures. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

