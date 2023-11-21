Fundamental Human Rights Enforcement: Court orders release of former Ebonyi Council boss, one other

By Christian Ogbonna

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, has ordered the police to release a former local government chairman, Moses Nwekoyo, in its custody.

The court also ordered the unconditional release of one Nwabueze Alegu, facing similar charges.

The Police alleged that Nwekoyo, a former chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi and Alegu, allegedly defrauded one Emmanuel Nnaji of N54 million in a land deal.

The command’s spokesman, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said that the two were detained over alleged conspiracy, forgery of title document and advance fee fraud.

“They defrauded Mr Emmanuel Nnaji of Enugu state of the sum of N54,000000 and N21,390,000 was recovered from Alegu Nwabueze’s bank account,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

Ruling on an ex parte motion on Tuesday, Justice H. A. Nganjiwa, ordered the police command to unconditionally release the suspects from detention pending the determination of the substantive suit.

”I, hereby order that the respondents produce the applicant before this court on the next adjourned date and show why they should not be released on bail,” Nganjiwa ruled.

The Judge, therafter adjourned the matter until Nov. 22 for hearing. (NAN)

