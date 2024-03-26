Fund: Ojikutu urges FG to prioritise aeronautical services

Retired Group Capt. John Ojikutu, a former military commandant at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to prioritise aeronautical services over non-aeronautical services.

Ojikutu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, against the backdrop of the Renewed Hope Infrastructural Development Fund approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He said that some bottlenecks, such as completion of Total Radar Coverage, fully lighted airports at night, communication issues, security fencing among others should be prioritised.

He explained that non-aeronautical services including passenger terminals, toll gates, car parks among others, are some of the services that should be considered for concession, to ensure stability in the aerospace.

The aviation security expert observed that almost all airports in Nigeria needed better security fences, to enhance safety.

He spoke on how concession could enhance operational activities at the airports if the right hands were given the opportunity, which would allow government to focus on aerospace development.

“There should be a plan to concession some of these services in the airport, terminal buildings should be part of it.

“Government has no business with non-aeronautical services; government’s obligation must be solid only on aeronautical services.

“The aerospace should be adequately attended to. Looking at security, aviation security is not for airport alone, it’s a part of national security,” he said.

Recall on Monday, President Tinubu, in the Renewed Hope Infrastructural Development Fund, disclosed that on aviation enhancement, the focus is on the revitalisation and modernisation of major airports nationwide.

Through targeted investments and infrastructure upgrades, major airports will undergo comprehensive refurbishment, including improvement in terminal facilities, runway expansions, and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety and operational efficiency. (NAN)

By Itohan Abara-Laserian