FUNAAB graduates symbol of hope – VC

By Abiodun Lawal

Prof. Kolawole Salako, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), says graduates of the institution are the hope of a better Nigeria.

Salako made the remark on Sunday in a statement signed by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Mr Kola Adepoju, who indicated that the VC will be presiding over his last convocation ceremony as the VC of FUNAAB during the 28th and 29th combined convocation ceremony on Wednesday and Thursday.

Salako decried the spate of involvement of youths in social vices, especially cyber crimes and money rituals.

He, however, expressed joy that given the quality of youths that FUNAAB would be graduating on Wednesday and Thursday, there is hope of a better future for the country.

The vice chancellor described the university graduates as a set of youths who truly had been found worthy in character and learning to impact positively on the society and the nation, at large.

He stressed that more importantly, the university had trained them to be self reliant, wealth creators, employers of labour who would affect the social, political and economic facets of the country positively.

Salako pointed out that the thematic concern of the Convocation Lecture was designed to address the challenges facing the nation’s graduates and youths in general in sourcing funds for their entrepreneurial drive.

According to Salako, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Tunde Lemo, whom he described as a round peg in a round hole, will be delivering the convocation lecture. (NAN)

