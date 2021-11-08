FUNAAB gets new deputy vice-chancellor

A  Professor Plants Breeding and Genetics, Olusola Kehinde, has appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor ( Services) of Federal University Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB). appointment  is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday  by institution’s Registrar, Dr Bola Adekola.According to the registrar, Kehinde  took from Prof. Clement  Adeofun, whose  tenure ended last week.

He said that Kehinde  impacted university positively during his tenure as Dean College Plant Science and Crop Production.“He carved a landmark niche reference till date as Director of Institute for Human Resources Development.“His monumental contributions to of the university soared following his election into the university’s governing council.“

He is bringing his experience, cutting across university mandate and core values, to bear largely institution’s quest for a  world-class status under leadership of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Felix  Salako,” registrar said.(NAN) 

