Fun seekers lament lack of recreational facilities in Bauchi

Fun seekers in Bauchi have expressed concern over lack of recreational facilities which deprived them benefit of leisure time during festivities in the area.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Bauchi, said the trend negatively affected their wellbeing.

They expressed displeasure over lack of adequate facilities at the available mini parks in the area.

Mrs Comfort Joseph, a resident, said the situation had forced them to travel to Jos, to access well equipped facilities for relaxtion to attain maximum satisfaction during the festivities.

“In Bauchi, Shehu Azare Park is the standard facility even though it is not spacious enough.

“However, when we got there, it had been demolished due to the rehabilitation of the road in the area.

“You know children can be so mad at you when you don’t give them that thing you promised them.

“When I noticed the level of disappointment in them, we had to travel to Jos in order to access a more spacious facility for the children,” she said.

Another fun seeker, Lawan Garba, said he celebrated the Eid indoors with his children due to lack of standard recreational facility in the metropolis.

Garba advocated for Public Private Sector (PPP) investment to encourage development of befitting amusement parks in the state.

“I consider recreation for all ages, but it is especially crucial during children’s formative years.

“Socialisation opportunities through recreation are needed to support their social-emotional maturity into healthy adulthood.

“However, I urge the government and wealthy individuals to establish such recreational centres to give the children sense of belonging,’’ he said.

Also commenting, Mr Yusuf Abdulwahab, decried the poor state of facilities at the available recretional parks in the area.

He alleged that most of the facilities were obsolete, adding that it should be upgraded to meet the needs of the growing population of the area.

“It will be a great joy if the state government can build a centre where our children can satisfy their wants during festive periods like Sallah, Easter and Christmas.” (NAN)

