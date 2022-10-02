Full List of 437 Nominees for Nigeria’s National Honours Awards 2022

The former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru is among the list of 437 Nominees for the National Honours Awards 2022.

The Awards will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 11, 2023 at the State House Abuja.

In the list, PRNigeria observed that the title of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) has 5 recipients, Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) 54 awardees, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) 67, Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) 64, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) 101, Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) 75, Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) 56, and Federal Republic Medal (FRM) has 8 award recipients.

PRNigeria presents the list of all the Nominees that include Politicians, Public Officers, Security Officers, Businessmen, Traditional Rulers, and Religious leaders among others.

DOWNLOAD THE LIST FROM THIS LINK

https://prnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2022/10/National-Honours-2022.pdf

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

