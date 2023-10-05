Full list: Kano Governor Makes  Fresh Appointments

Pursuant to the quest of placing appropriate hands to improve good governance, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has with immediate effect, approved the appointments of heads of Parastatals in the state.
Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor disclosed this in a statement.
He listed those appointed as follows:
- Hon. Salisu A. Kabo, Director General, Youth Empowerment
- Dr. Hamisu Sadi Ali, Director General, Debt Management Office
- Abduljabbar Mohammed Umar, Director General, KAN-INVEST
- Yusuf Kabir Gaya, Executive Chairman, SUBEB
- Mustapha Adamu Indabawa, Managing Director, Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV)
- Hamisu Dogon Nama, Managing Director, Kantin Kwari Market
- Abdulkadir B. Hussain, Managing Director, Sabon Gari Market
- Dr Kabiru Sani Magashi, Acting Managing Director, KASCO
- Aminu Aminu Mai-Famfo, Deputy Managing Director, KASCO
- Engr, Abubakar Sadiq J. Deputy Managing Director, Kano Line
The Governor charged the appointees to use their wealth of experience in the discharge of their engagements so as to diligently serve people of the state and justify the confidence reposed in them.