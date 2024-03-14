FULafia matriculates 5,000 students

The Federal University of Lafia has matriculated 5,000 undergraduate students into its various departments across the institution’s 12 faculties for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony on Thursday in Lafia, Prof. Shehu Abdul-Rahman, the Vice Chancellor, reiterated the institution’s stance against any form of misconduct.

He said that the university had zero-tolerance towards antisocial behaviors.

Abdul-Rahman charged the newly enrolled students to adhere strictly to the university’s regulations, emphasising the importance of modesty in attire and demeanor.

In particular, he denounced the presence of cult groups on campus, warning of swift expulsion for those found involved.

The vice chancellor urged both new and returning students to resist any pressure to join such groups, encouraging them instead to report any such solicitations to the university authorities promptly.

He said that indecent dressing would not be tolerated, with consequences ranging from denial of access to academic facilities to potential disciplinary action by security personnel.

Highlighting the institution’s commitment to students’ welfare, Prof. Abdul-Rahman assured of robust security measures in place across FULafia’s campuses.

He urged students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to designated personnel for immediate action.

The VC underscored the role of guardians in shaping responsible citizens, urging them to instill values of diligence and integrity in their children.

He implored students to recognise the investment made by their families and the government in their education, emphasising the need to excel academically.

Some of the newly matriculated students, Raphael Enna and Happiness James, expressed gratitude for the opportunity afforded to them and pledged their commitment to academic excellence.

They vowed to uphold the values of the institution, promising to make their families and alma mater proud through dedication and hard work.(NAN)

By Sunday John