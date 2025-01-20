Fuel Tanker Explosions: When Will We Ever Learn?

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

Fuel tanker explosions in Nigeria are as predictable as sunrise, yet the devastation they bring—loss of countless lives and properties—remains tragically ignored. Despite repeated incidents, the nation seems stuck in a vicious cycle of mourning without meaningful, lasting action.

The statistics are heart-wrenching. In 2000, a fuel tanker explosion in Ibadan claimed over 100 lives. More recently, on October 15, 2024, a fuel tanker overturned and exploded in Majiya, Jigawa State, killing over 140 people. Such incidents are numerous, leaving us with one pressing question: What will it take to end these recurring tragedies once and for all?

Commendable Responses, But Are They Enough?

When a fuel tanker exploded at Diko Junction in Niger State, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago visited the scene. He took immediate steps, including directing that tankers from the Maje axis should use the underpass instead of the Diko Bridge. He tasked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) with ensuring compliance and appealed to the federal government to expedite the completion of the Minna-Suleja road. He also directed for immediate medical attention to the casualties.

Similarly, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, visited on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He expressed condolences, ensured critically injured victims were transferred to tertiary health facilities, and activated relevant agencies for urgent intervention.

These responses are commendable, yet they feel like déjà vu. Every time such disasters occur, we mourn, take temporary action, and then move on—until the next tragedy strikes.

Addressing the Root Causes

It is time for decisive, transformative action. Declaring a state of emergency on fuel tanker explosions is a necessity, not an exaggeration. Beyond government measures, we must address a troubling pattern: the dangerous behaviour of civilians during such incidents.

When a tanker overturns, instead of fleeing, people—often youths, women, and children—rush toward it with jerry cans and buckets, as though fetching water. Even the inherent danger of highly flammable petroleum doesn’t deter them. This recklessness turns preventable accidents into mass casualties.

For example, at Diko Junction, eyewitnesses reported that security personnel struggled to prevent crowds from approaching the overturned tanker. Despite warnings, hundreds of people—drawn from Diko town and surrounding areas—gathered like flies to carrion. They even punctured the tanker with sharp objects to access the fuel, ignoring the efforts of backup tanker deployed to safely offload the contents.

A motorcycle rider who ferried a victim to the scene recounted how the woman begged him to take her close to the tanker. She carried multiple 20-liter jerry cans, offering to pay ₦5,000—far above the usual fare. He reluctantly dropped her a safe distance away, only to learn later that she was among the casualties.

In another case, a woman who had already hoarded two drums of fuel at home insisted on returning for more, even forcing her children to accompany her. Tragically, she didn’t make it back alive, leaving her children behind with a deadly stash of fuel at home—a ticking time bomb in their community.

Moving Forward

Local and state governments must take proactive measures. Immediate steps should include:

Public Awareness Campaigns: Educate citizens on the dangers of approaching overturned tankers. Use schools, mosques, churches, and local markets to disseminate this information. Stricter Security Measures: Deploy more law enforcement officers at accident scenes to enforce safety protocols and prevent civilians from approaching. Community Safety Checks: Ensure all fuel hoarded from such incidents is confiscated to prevent secondary disasters. Infrastructure Improvements: Expedite the repair and maintenance of roads that contribute to tanker accidents.

Ultimately, preventing these tragedies requires both government commitment and public cooperation. Reckless behaviour and half-measures cannot continue to define our response to these avoidable disasters. The cost—human lives—is simply too high.

It’s time to learn, act, and ensure fuel tanker explosions become a thing of the past.

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja

mairommuhammad@gmail.com