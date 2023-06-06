Fuel Subsidy: There is need to listen to poor masses before removal, NLC tells FG

By Christian Ogbonna

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi Chapter, has said the authorities should have listened to the poor masses before the removal of Fuel Subsidy.

Prof Oguguo Egwu, the state chairman of the Congress, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abakaliki.

NAN recalls that President Bola Tinubu had announced the end of fuel subsidy regime in the country during his inaugural speech.

NAN also recalls that organised labour, in a meeting on June 2, called on the federal government to revert to the status quo and fixed Wednesday to embark on strike.

Egwu maintained that the Congress is insisting that the federal government should revert to the status quo of the pump price before negotiations ahead of Wednesday’s proposed Strike.

He decried the sufferings occasioned by the subsidy removal and urged the federal government to re-instate the subsidy regime for the interest of the citizens.

“NLC and all its affiliate members are ready to embark on the strike, and this is a total withdrawal of services nationwide.

“In Ebonyi, we are ready and mobilisation of workers have commenced. We enjoined the general public to support the action because this will lead to the reversal to the ld fuel pump price regime.

“The increase has led to the suffering of the masses. Imagine paying N550 per a litre of fuel in Ebonyi here. Go back to the status quo and let us have room for negotiation. There is need to listen to the poor.

“The federal government can do it without inflicting injury on citizens. Make sure that the people are not suffering. Have the interest of the masses at heart and not to cause injury on them,” the Chairman added.

Also speaking with NAN, Prof Ikechukwu Igwenyi, Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) branch of Ebonyi State University, pointed out that government policies should serve the interest of citizens.

“Well, there is nothing wrong removing the subsidy, but there must be palliative to cushion the effect of subsidy.

“You don’t just remove it just like that. Do it for the interest of the masses. There is need to revert to the status quo and labour unions can go to the round table. The people must understand the subsidy regime before removing it,” he advised. (NAN)