Fuel subsidy removal, unfavorable to citizens, all sectors – Analysts lament 

By Uchenna Ugwu

A cross section of Analysts in Ebonyi have expressed worry over the subsidy removal on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and its effects.

The Analysts disclosed this on Tuesday in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Mr James Agu, a Political Analyst, told NAN that adverse effect of the removal would impact negatively on citizens and all sectors of the economy.

Agu stated that the development would impact negatively and spark a rise in transportation fares, rents, school fees, cost of food items and transportation of food items from farm lands to markets, if not properly addressed.

He added that the development would also frustrate access to medical care, among others.

According to him, the new President, Sen. Bola Tinubu, would have waited for the Dangote Petroleum Chemical Refineries (DPCR) to start operation before the decision to remove subsidy.

Another political analyst, Mr Sylvester Ade, appealed to the President to ensure that refineries in the country were fully in operation.

“Government should ensure that refineries in Nigeria are working in full capacity alongside the newly-commissioned DPCR.

“If these refineries are working, crude oil will be locally refined, sold to the country and exported as well.

“Our refineries, when in operation, will also fetch us enough foreign exchange,” Ade said.

Mr Kenneth Ngbada, a resident, called on the government to make provision for public mass transits nationwide.

Ngbada said that initiative should be concentrated both in urban and rural areas, where markets are situated, to cushion the effect of transporting the populace.

“There should be regular power supply as well, to enable manufacturers produce more in their respective endeavours,” Ngbada said.

Mrs Pauline Oketa, a resident, advised the government to come out with a policy statement that would stop panic buying and arbitrary hoarding of the products which marketers introduced after the announcement of the subsidy removal. (NAN)