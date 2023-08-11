Fuel subsidy removal: Nasarawa Govt. receives FG palliatives, says Gov. Sule

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa State Government, says it is in receipt of Federal Government palliatives awaiting disbursement to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule acknowledged this on Friday during a visit to the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, at his residence in Lafia.

He said that the people of Nasarawa State like other States of the Federation were waiting for the palliatives promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the nation’s broadcast to mitigate the impacts of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sule informed the Speaker that upon arrival from the U.S., he was told that the head of the state legislature was sick, hence the visit to wish him quick recovery.

“Good health, peace, unity and ease of life is what everybody want, I am happy to see that you have improved in health. We thank God for that.

“May God continue to keep us together in unity and good health” the governor. said.

Sule acknowledged receipt of Federal Government intervention, revealing that the palliative will be rolled out the moment commissioner nominees are inaugurated next week to alleviate the sufferings posed by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The governor appreciated the Federal Government for the aid and promised judicious distribution of the palliatives.

He commended the Speaker and his colleagues for the speedy confirmation of the commissioner nominees and assured of continued good working relationship.

While noting that God gives power to whom ever he wishes at his appointed time, the governor called for support to the minister-nominee from the State, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, to enable her succeed.

Besides, the governor said plans are in top gear to replace the commissioner-nominee of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government, Mr Haruna Musa, who is indisposed and couldn’t go for confirmation.

Responding, the Speaker appreciated the governor for the visit and sued for the sustained relationship between the executive and the legislature.

The Speaker told the governor that the Nasarawa State House of Assembly will continue to support him with legislations that will improve the business of governance for the growth and development of Nasarawa State.

“Your Excellency we missed you so much while you were away, we thank God for your safe return”

“You just arrived and you immediately visited me to sympathize with me. I cannot thank you enough, may God keep us together

“I want to assure you that Hon. Members are with you, we will continue to support you to succeed and for the betterment of our people” the Speaker said. (NAN)

