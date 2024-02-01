Fuel Subsidy Removal: Minister Applauds IPMAN for Embracing CNG Initiative

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has hailed the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for its remarkable efforts in championing the course of Green Energy introduced by the Federal Government following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

Idris, who made the remarks when he received the National Executive Committee of IPMAN in his office in Abuja on Thursday for a courtesy visit, said the Federal Government aims to bring down the cost of transportation by over 50% through the CNG Initiative.

“In the wake of the removal of fuel subsidy, of course it was expected that the price of PMS will go up. This will in turn affect the transportation cost for Nigerians going to and fro their various places of work.

“The Federal Government immediately thought it wise, in addition to other measures, to introduce the CNG. The CNG is expected to bring down the cost of transportation by more than 50% and I am happy that IPMAN is in the forefront in this vanguard of achieving the CNG Initiative,” he said.

The Minister said President Tinubu’s bold move to remove the fuel subsidy has presented a unique opportunity for organizations like IPMAN to take the lead in shaping the energy landscape in Nigeria.

The Minister said Nigeria as a nation has been looking for alternative ways of bringing down the cost of transportation and the CNG is the surest way to go.

Idris said, already, the Federal Government, in the first instance, has set aside N100 billion for the purchase of CNG buses and the establishment of CNG centres across the country. This he said, was in addition to the introduction of tax waivers for the importers of CNG kits as well as other investors in the sub-sector.

While enlisting the support of IPMAN for the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Minister acknowledged them for considering his ministry as well as its agencies as veritable partners in their desire to counter fake news being propagated on the activities of IPMAN.

The Minister bemoaned how fake news has done so much damage to the various fabrics of the society and said there is a ray of hope through the collaboration of his ministry and UNESCO to come up with measures to curb the menace of fake news.

He pledged to give more visibility to the in-house curated programme of the Association tagged “IPMAN Today”, on the various public information agencies under his ministry.

Idris also promised to utilize the 30,000 member structure of IPMAN in the implementation of the value re-orientation programmes encapsulated in the National Value Charter.

In his remarks, the President of IPMAN, Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima pledged the unalloyed support of the Association for the President’s CNG Initiative and promised to complement government in the green energy programme, which will give a boost to the realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

He decried how prices of petroleum products are constantly being manipulated through the spread of fake news and sought the support of the ministry to combat the menace.

Alhaji Shettima said, on their part, IPMAN has come up with a programme tagged “IPMAN Today” – a radio and television programme, which would serve as the authentic source of news on the activities of the Association.

