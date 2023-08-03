Fuel Subsidy Removal: IMAN urges Tinubu to improve infrastructure

By Mujidat Oyewole

The National Chairman, Islamic Missionaries Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Alhaji Abdullahi Nurudeen-Adana, has called on President Bola Tinubu to improve infrastructure in order to cushion the sufferings of masses in the country.

Nurudeen-Adana made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said that since the removal of petrol subsidy, there had been lots of hardships, especially amongst low level Nigerians who are struggling for survival before the subsidy issue.

Nurudeen-Adana noted that Nigerians in Diaspora had earlier said that fuel subsidy was for the betterment of the country and that the money would be used to improve the country’s infrastructure.

He also recalled all the electioneering promises made by Tinubu, including improved infrastructure in terms of education, economy, health, agriculture and security.

The chairman urged the president to make education free at all levels in order to help the poor have a brighter future and live a better life than their parents.

He also called for free medical services as well as provision of good health facilities, in order to save the lives of the poor that could not afford to pay for their health services.

“We want the president to make agriculture easier, just like during Buhari-Idiagbon’s regime, when they introduced Operation Feed the Nation.

“We want the people to improve the agriculture sector, so that the poor people will not be begging for food on the street, as food is very important.

“Security is also another thing that is stopping lots of farmers from going to farm, thereby causing reduction in agriculture produce and increase in food crops,” he said.

Besides, the lMAN chairman urged the president to fix the nation’s refineries as he promised.

He however called on Nigerians to continue to support Tinubu and other political leaders by dedication to work, prayers and alms giving, to have a better country and comfortable living. (NAN)

