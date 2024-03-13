POLITICAL SCIENCE ALUMNI

[The Analytical Patriotic Voice]

UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN.

COMMUNIQUE ON FUEL SUBSIDY REMOVAL AND GRINDING POVERTY IN NIGERIA: A CRITICAL ANALYSIS

Preamble

The Political Science Alumni Group of the University of Ibadan expresses its deep concern about the recent removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria and its impact on the already traumatized population. This policy, implemented by the current administration, since May 29, 2023, has sparked significant debate and controversy, and it is imperative for a critical analysis of its implications.

Understanding the Context

The Alumni acknowledges the arguments presented by the proponents of subsidy removal, including concerns about:

Fiscal Sustainability: The strain on foreign exchange reserves and the burden on the national budget due to subsidies. Inefficiencies and Corruption: The potential for leakages and mismanagement within the subsidy scheme. Development Opportunities: The possibility of investing saved funds in essential sectors like education and infrastructure. However, the Alumni equally recognizes the concerns raised by opponents of the policy, such as: Exacerbating Poverty from several sectors of the economy. These include the increase in transportation costs, food prices, and inflation, further pushing vulnerable populations into poverty. Inadequate Planning: The lack of a comprehensive strategy and safety net to mitigate the negative impacts on the populace. Ineffective Palliatives: The inadequacy and poorly implemented measures intended to cushion the blow of price increases. Evaluating the Implementation

The Alumni is strongly concerned with the way the subsidy removal was implemented. First, the lack of transparency: The abrupt declaration on the inauguration day of an incoming administration, without proper communication or public engagement. Second, the underestimated impact. The failure to accurately predict the severe socioeconomic consequences on ordinary Nigerians. And, third, the inadequacy of palliatives. The ineffective and poorly targeted measures to support vulnerable groups.

Subsidy Removal and the Impact on Poverty.

The Alumni expresses grave concern about the immediate and long-term consequences of the subsidy removal on poverty. These include:

(1) Loss of Disposable Income: The significant reduction in spending power for low-income households.

(2) Increased Poverty Levels: The alarming rise in poverty due to inflation and rising costs of basic necessities.

(3) Threat to Livelihoods: The potential for job losses and economic hardship for many Nigerians. These are already evident since the announced removal on May 29, 2023. And the increasing hardships on livelihoods seem unending, plunging more people into abject poverty.

Recommendations Moving forward, the communique urges the government to: Prioritize Social Welfare: Implement effective and transparent social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable. Focus on Transparency: Provide clear and detailed information about the use of saved funds from the subsidy removal. Invest in Development: Channel the saved resources towards critical sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. Engage in Open Dialogue: Consult with stakeholders and experts to develop and implement sustainable solutions. Prioritize People over Profits: Ensure that economic policies are designed with the well-being of the Nigerian people as the foremost concern. The Political Science Alumni Group calls for responsive and compassionate leadership that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens and fosters economic development without exacerbating existing inequalities and hardships. We urge the government to engage in open dialogue and implement policies that are truly in the best interests of the Nigerian people. The socio-economic condition in the country demands more than palliative measures. There is need for a more enduring policy to curb inflation spirals and aimed at zero-poverty. What zero-poverty would translate to is an egalitarian society in which the basic needs of the people are meant, namely food security, affordable shelter, unhindered access to healthcare, education, and transportation.

Signed:

Ajinde Oluwashakin Bolaji Olumide Akeem

Chairman Secretary

Analytical Patriotic Voice

Political Science Alumni

U.I