Fuel Subsidy: Network of Peace Journalists calls for peaceful protest on Aug. 2

By Hassana Yakubu

In anticipation of the scheduled protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the removal of fuel subsidy in the country on August 2, 2023, the Network of Peace Journalists (NPJ), under community initiative to promote peace (CIPP), has made a formal call for a peaceful and orderly demonstration.

The NPJ team leader, Ibrahim Yakubu, conveyed the statement to the press in Kaduna on Monday, emphasizing on the significance of maintaining peaceful conduct during the protest.

He called the attention to the fact that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, demanding a reversal of all “anti-poor” policies, including the recent hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Yakubu further urged the federal government and the Nigeria Labour Congress to engage in a constructive and substantive dialogue to address the hardships faced by the masses resulting from the recent fuel price increase.

According to the statement, the surge in fuel costs has led to an unfortunate situation where many motorists are forced to abandon their vehicles due to the exorbitant petroleum prices in the country, aggravating the challenges faced by the people.

He said it is evident that the labour union has threatened to organize a nationwide protest from Wednesday, August 2, 2023, should the Federal Government fail to take necessary actions in response to their demands.

In light of the potential for disruptions, the Network advises the protest organizers to exercise vigilance and refrain from involving thugs and hoodlums in the demonstration, ensuring that the event maintains its peaceful nature and stays true to its purpose.

The Network of Peace Journalists called for a peaceful protest to be held across all 36 states of Nigeria, while urging the government to open channels for constructive dialogue to find a viable resolution to the prevailing situation. (NAN)

