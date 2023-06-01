Fuel subsidy: Make example of saboteurs, coalition urges FG

By Peter Uwumarogie

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, the chairman of the Association of Non-Governmental Organisations, Gombe State chapter, has advised the Federal Government to sanction saboteurs of fuel subsidy removal policy of the government.

Yusuf made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

He stated that until some marketers and Nigerians, bent on sabotaging the policy, were sanctioned, others might not learn.

He said it had become imperative in view of the fact that the pains from their acts of sabotage were always borne by the ordinary people, which was “unfortunate”.

He recalled how marketers in Gombe State and other states quickly shut down activities following the mention of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech.

According to him, marketers saw the announcement as an opportunity to make more profits from the stock they had left which was very unfortunate.

He described their action as irresponsible and lacking patriotism.

“In our country, we know how to blame but we do not act towards solving issues.

Though the marketers acted negatively and their actions had impact on the citizens.

“For me, this is a testing water for him (Tinubu) because if he allows it to continue, they already know that he cannot fight them so it is better for him to start to clamp down on them.

“If he allows it to continue, definitely that is how his entire tenure will be facing so many challenges because he cannot clamp down on these people and their activities.”

He appealed to President Tinubu and his team to start moving against any saboteurs as that would help build confidence and earn the trust of the people.

“The product has been with them and it was bought at the former price then why were they selling it at a higher rate as at Tuesday?”

According to him, the activities of majority of the marketers is a sign that there are saboteurs waiting to ensure that policies and ideas of this government do not work for the benefit of Nigerians.

Yusuf appealed to Nigerians and marketers to always do things in the interest of Nigeria and not sabotage government’s policy.

“We must collectively bring our contributions in solving the problems we are already in and not continue to sabotage the efforts of anybody that comes into government with his own policy or idea to solve our problems.” (NAN)