Fuel spillage: NEMA restricts movement around Ikotun, Igando Lagos

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has restricted movement around Ikotun and Igando areas of Lagos State, following a spillage of petrol from a ruptured pipeline in the area.

The pipeline leakage was purportedly from activities of vandals.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office, NEMA, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Farinloye appealed to the Ikotun Market population not to open for businesses, due to the incident.

He also advised residents of Igando and Ikotun, affected by the spillage to

desist from using any flammable lighter of whatever nature, to prevent explosion.

According to him, the ruptured pipeline has been repaired but its content has spread to other areas, through the drainage system.

He said: ” About 4.30a.m, we received a

a report of fuel spillage at Omoboriowo St. on Igando road axis, with petrol spilling inside gutters and drainages.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Lagos State Fire Service were contacted.

“NNPC shut down the valves to suffocate the supply of further content.

“Efforts are ongoing to decapitate the efficacy of the Premium Motor Spirit, in order to prevent explosion.

“The spilled content in the drainage system have been traced up to Ikotun.”

Farinloye assured residents that blanketing operations were ongoing, to prevent explosion.

He said officials of NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Fire Unit, Lagos state fire service and the Police were on ground to monitor the situation. (NAN)

