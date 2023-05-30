Fuel scarcity: Price hits N520 in Edo, Delta

Fuel pump price is now between N400 and N500 in Edo and Delta, as long queues on Tuesday morning, resurfaced in the few filling stations opened for business.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sudden hike in fuel pump price and long queues followed President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement removing fuel subsidy at his inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday in Abuja.

NAN Correspondents, who monitored the fuel situation in Edo and Delta on Tuesday, observed that most filling stations within Benin metropolis and Asaba Township, refused to open for business while the few filling stations dispensing fuel, are selling at prices ranging between N450 and N520 per litre.

In Benin, NAN, however, observed that few filling stations which included NNPC mega station on the Sapele, Buvel, and ‘Madam 200’, were dispensing the petroleum product for prices ranging between N190 and N200, but with long queues.

The other few independent marketers, seen attending to customers, were selling for between N450 and N500, but also experienced long queues.

A motorist, Mrs Evelyn Boswell, told NAN that she had been to about four filling stations without success.

“I am worried because I need to pick up my children from school. If I can just get five litres, that will be enough to bring them from school.

“If the situation remains like this, they will have to stay at home until the product is available,” Boswell said.

Mr Johnson Ikpe, a motorist, said “nobody cares about the poor people in Nigeria. The scarcity has left us stranded. I can’t even get to my workplace. I am stranded.”

According to him, these filling stations have this product but they are hoarding it. Some of them who sold for between N200 and N210 on Monday morning, later sold for between N400 in the evening after the president’s speech.

Commercial bus drivers have also increased transport fares by 100 per cent depending on the routes.

In Asaba, Delta, motorists have appealed to the Federal Government to intervene and quickly resolve this emerging artificial fuel scarcity across the states of the federation.

Mr Andy Obi, however, described the removal of fuel subsidy as a good development, but noted the timing for the implementation was not good.

”We have not even recovered from the economic hardship occasioned by the impact of the introduction of the new naira notes and now removal of fuel subsidy is being implemented.

”I will appeal to the federal government to intervene in the pain of struggling to get fuel, not just getting but buying it at a very high rate,” he said.

On his part, Mrs Cynthia Eze, said, “I left my home since morning and I have visited about six different filling stations without any success of getting fuel to buy.

”I’m appealing to government for intervention because, it will be disastrous for the masses.”

NAN reports that while most filling stations have refused to open for business, the few filling stations selling fuel, are dispensing at prices ranging from N350 and N500 respectively.

Some of the filling stations currently selling include Total, Rain Oil, Dwell Pet, Marc Merg, Matrix, Mobile, North West. (NAN)