Fuel scarcity: Ohaneze Ndigbo insists on removal of fuel subsidy as only solution

By Haruna Salami

A Chieftain of Igbo socio-cultural group in the South East, Mazi Ezenwo Patrick Anichukwu has reacted

to the lingering fuel crisis in Nigeria and insisted on removal of fuel subsidy as the way out.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday amid fuel scarcity leading to long queues across the nation, the

Igbo apex body leader and businessman maintained that “the very essence of fuel subsidization by the

Federal government has been defeated”.

He said, it was unacceptable anywhere in the world for government to continue to spend N1.243 trillion

monthly on fuel subsidy, yet it was unhelpful even as citizens continue to groan as they purchase litres

of fuel at high price.

According to him, it was double charges as citizens buy fuel at high price far above the approved pump

price on one side, and government still pay for subsidy on the other side.

Anichukwu said, “as a management economist, I don’t see any reasonability in government spending N6

trillion on fuel subsidy.

“The Group Managing Director should be courageous enough to tender the proposal for subsidy

removal at the Federal Executive Council for approval.

Reacting to the recent approval of the Federal Executive Council for NNPL to construct 44 road

infrastructure across the six geopolitical zones, he, said it was a “good development”.

He commended the NNPL GMD, Mele Abba Kyari for being creative, noting that the oil and gas industry

will be part of history in infrastructural development and not just sending revenue into the Federation

Account.

It will be recalled that the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of N1.9 trillion to be invested in

the reconstruction of 44 Federal roads across the country.

Newsdiary finding shows that queues are gradually easing at filling stations across the country.