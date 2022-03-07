Fuel scarcity: FRSC tasks filling stations on safety measures to avoid explosion

By Ige Adekunle

The Sagamu Unit Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, on Monday appealed to filling stations to put adequate safety measures in place while selling fuel to motorists to avoid explosions.

The FRSC Unit Commander, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sagamu, Ogun.

Iyanda said that FRSC has been meeting with managers of filling stations around its jurisdiction to ask them to maintain proper queue and sanity while selling fuel to motorists.

“We are appealing to filling stations to put safety measures like fire extinguishers and gadgets at strategy places in case of any emergency to prevent explosion during this period of petrol scarcity,” he said.

The unit commander said the personnel focused on motorists carrying containers with petrol, adding that such motorists are advised to immediately use the fuel or drop them at the nearest filling station.

“The FRSC strongly discourages vehicle from carrying fuel while in transit to prevent unnecessary havoc to fire explosion,” the unit commander said.

Iyanda, however, said that the FRSC would continue to meet managers of filling stations so as to ensure the safety of lives and property on the roads. (NAN)

