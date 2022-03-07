Fuel scarcity: Commercial transporters increase fare in Lagos

By Aisha Cole

Some commercial transporters have ascribed the increase in transportation fare to the increase in the price of Petrol (PMS) at filling stations in the state.Some transporters made the disclosure in a separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.One of the commercial drivers, Mr Chidi Emeka, who operates from Mushin to CMS, said he had been on the queue for the past three days at a filling station in Ijesha but he could not get fuel.Emeka said he had to buy from black market, paying N7,000 for 25 litres of Petrol, instead of buying at the normal price.

“In view of this, I have to increase my fare because I have to recover my money and also make profit,” he said.Another commercial driver, Mr Taiwo Bankole, who shuttle between Ikorodu Garage and Igbogbo, said he bought five litres of fuel at the black market rate of N1,500 and he increased the fare from N150 to N200 to enable him recover his money.“Government should please look into the matter and help the poor to survive,” Bankole said.

However, a passenger, Mrs Adaku Emmanuel, said she now spends N700 on transport from Ikorodu to Ojuelegba instead of between N400 and N500, depending on the type of vehicle one patronises

.Mr Vincent Tony said he works in CMS and he usually boards the BRT when going to office, adding that he paid more on other commercial transportation when coming back home due to fuel scarcity. (NAN)

