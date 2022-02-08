Fuel Scarcity: Agency confirms discovery, withdrawal of bad petrol, says supplier identified

Fresh explanation has seemingly been given for the lingering petrol scarcity across the country by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority Tuesday. The Agency in an official statement said it has discovered and withdrawn petrol which contained methanol level that is at variance with official specification.

The statement said, “The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (The Authority) wishes to inform the general public that – limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

“Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit

“Our technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders, will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

“The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd.

The statement added that “NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.”

Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap, the Agency said.

