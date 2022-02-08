Fuel Scarcity: Agency confirms discovery, withdrawal of bad petrol, says supplier identified

Fresh explanation has seemingly been given for lingering petrol scarcity across country by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority Tuesday. The Agency in an official statement said it has discovered and withdrawn petrol which contained methanol level that is at variance with official specification.

statement said, “ Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( Authority) wishes to inform the general public that – limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

“Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, limited quantity of impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from market, loaded trucks in transit

“Our technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders, will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by Authority and NNPC Ltd.

statement added that “NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.”

Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing supply of Petrol into market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap, the Agency said.

