Fuel queues disappearing, electricity supply improving as Buhari summons Ministers, others

By Ismaila Chafe

Disturbed by the epileptic electricity supply and persistent fuel queues across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, in the week under review, summoned Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, also updated the president on the fuel situation in the country during the week.

NAN observed that the meetings between the president, ministers and other stakeholders had since started yielding fruitful results as fuel queues are easing in some parts of country, while the nation has been witnessing gradual return to normalcy in the power sector.

The president had earlier expressed his concern over frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring of prompt solution to the challenges.

Also on March 21, Buhari met with Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo as well as his Chief Economic Adviser, Prof. Doyin Salami.

The president, at the end of the closed door meeting with the Imo governor, approved deployment of additional security personnel to unravel the perpetrators of violence in Imo and ensure peace in the state.

Uzodimma, who confirmed this development to State House correspondents while briefing them on the outcome of his summon to Presidential Villa, Abuja, by the president on Monday, said Buhari had agreed to his request for more security personnel to address the security challenges facing the state.

NAN reports that the governor was summoned following the latest attacks in Imo targeting the home of Prof. George Obiozor, and some police assets.

The Presidency on March 22, advised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to always promote the virtues of social cohesion and peaceful co-existence rather than instigating anarchy, social upheaval and disorderliness in the society.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, gave the advice in a statement in Abuja.

Adesina also frowned at the way and manner the PDP had been encouraging some aggrieved citizens to embark on agitation worst than October 2020 EndsSARS protests witnessed in some parts of the country.

According to him, EndSARS signifies murder, mayhem, mass destruction and even cannibalism.

Also on March 22, the president visited Lagos State where he inaugurated Dangote Fertiliser Plant, which has an installed capacity of 3.0 million metric tonnes of Urea per annum.

While in Lagos, Buhari also inaugurated the new Terminal Building of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and inspected the rate of work done at the first Deep Sea Port in Nigeria located in Lagos Free Zone, 65Km east of Lagos.

At the inauguration of the new Terminal Building of the MMIA, Buhari directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to look for special funding for the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He also directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to conclude the documentation of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects.

He further tasked the Minister of Aviation to fast-track the airport concession programme to boost aviation practice in the country and make the aviation industry reflect global standards.

NAN reports that barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the MMIA, Lagos, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N92.1 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The meeting of FEC, which was presided by Buhari, also approved over N14 billion to train 50,000 non-graduates of N-power for a period of nine months.

The council also approved the Business, Facilitation and Miscellanceous Provision Bill.

Also on March 23, Buhari met behind closed doors separately with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Congress Chairmanship aspirants of the party, who agreed to withdraw for Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

On the same day, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi met with the president where he briefed him on the activities of the State Government.

Umahi, who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, announced that the president would be visiting Ebonyi in April to inaugurate some projects executed by the state government.

The governor, who described his political ambition as ‘God’s project’, said he was fully committed to the realisation of his dream.

Buhari on March 23 condemned the terrorist attack on four locations in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State in which two soldiers and many others were killed.

The president described the attacks as a “mindless act of violence that has no place in a civilised society.

“The primitive and cowardly attack on innocent civilians, law enforcement officials and the destruction of houses and shops is extremely painful and condemnable.”

Buhari also met with leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging them to channel their energies toward improving the fortunes of the party in the coming elections by avoiding squabbling that easily distract and create disharmony.

The president made the call when he received APC National Assembly leadership at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

Buhari reminded them of the proximity of the election dates set by INEC, admonishing that positions should be harmonised with a bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

The president also hosted the founding fathers of the APC, including former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

NAN gathered that the get-together was to show Buhari’s appreciation to the critical stakeholders for their continued support, understanding and cooperation to his administration.

On March 25, the president admonished the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to avoid being used for partisan politics or to settle personal disputes.

Buhari, who gave the warning at the unveiling of EFCC’s Standard Operating Procedures, Policies and Manuals, at the State House, urged the commission to focus on serving the nation and entrenching good governance.

He advised leaders and all operatives of the commission to resist the temptation of being influenced by political actors for personal gains.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Friday led a delegation on a `thank-you-visit’ to the president, who inaugurated some developmental projects as his official engagements in the state.

NAN reports that the delegation, comprising former governors of the state, members of the National and State Assemblies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders, were at the State House to express formal appreciation to the president on his recent visit to the state.

Buhari had visited Nasarawa in February, where he inaugurated the Lafia Airport, Modern Bus Terminal, Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre, and the Shinge-Barikin Abdullahi-Kilema road, executed by the state government.

While in the state, Buhari also inaugurated some Federal Government projects which included the 330kva Power Substation and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building in Lafia.

The president also inaugurated the Umar Bin Khattab remodeled Jumma’at Mosque at Utako District of Abuja on Friday.

The Mosque was built by the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS).

The president ended the week under review at the Eagle Square Abuja, the venue of the 2022 APC National Convention where Sen. Abdullahi Adamu emerged the new National Chairman of the APC through consensus, as earlier agreed upon by stakeholders of the party.

Buhari, who spoke at the event, enjoined the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC to ensure that the party primaries are not influenced by “highest bidders”.

He urged party leaders to always promote internal democracy and equal opportunities for all members of the party.

Buhari called on all politicians and the electorate to abide by the new Electoral Act “to promote the process of election, enhance transparency, fill in existing gaps and add value to Nigeria’s democracy for our democracy to thrive”.

The president, who adduced reasons for his recent intervention in the affairs of the party, said that it was not intended to muzzle dissenting voices. (NAN)

