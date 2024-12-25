Fuel price slash by Dangote refinery, timely relief for Nigerians –NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos Council, has lauded Dangote Refinery over the recent slash in fuel price, describing it as a timely economic relief for Nigerians.

By Esenvosa Izah

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Lagos Council, has lauded Dangote Refinery over the recent slash in fuel price, describing it as a timely economic relief for Nigerians.

NLC State Chairman, Funmi Sessi, who made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday, said that Dangote Refinery came at the right time.

Sessi expressed optimism that the reduction would ease transportation costs, lower the prices of goods and services, and provide financial relief for citizens struggling with the high cost of living.

“This adjustment promises to offer much-needed relief for millions of Nigerians who have been grappling with high fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

“If not for Dangote refinery, we believe that government may still be importing fuel.

“However, now, Dangote is producing about 650,000 litres of barrel per day, while both Port Harcourt refinery and the other refurbished ones are producing about 210,000 litres of barrels per day, which is not even up to half of what Dangote is producing.

“With this, Dangote has brought a healthy rivalry to the sector and we have started seeing reduction in the petroleum price, “ she said.

The chairman also noted that Dangote refinery had begun exporting petroleum to countries such as Ghana, Togo and others.

According to her, this means that it will bring stability to the country’s currency.

“At this instance, we want to give it to Dangote. We also appreciate its timely intervention.

“Do not also forget that the National Assembly is trying to bring out a bill that Nigerians should start domesticating her own currency.

“It is so disheartening that our currency is no more strong, even in the West Africa region.

“Therefore, the government should encourage Dangote and more players coming on board because this will allow a healthy rivalry.

“We welcome this relief, which will help many Nigerians struggling due to the high cost of living, and we urge other stakeholders to emulate the Dangote Group’s example for the benefit of all Nigerians,” Sessi said.

Speaking on the proposed 2025 budget, the chairman said that if the government could be strict in its implementation, there would be hope of economic revival.

She said: “With the budget , we can see that there is hope for Nigeria, most especially, if government can be strict in its implementation, there will be improvement in security, food production and other areas of the economy.” (NAN)





