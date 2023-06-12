Fuel price: NUJ calls for subsidised transport fare

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, has urged the federal, state and local governments to make available adequate government-owned transport facilities with reduced fare, to cushion the effects of increase in petrol pump price.

“The public transportation facilities will convey workers, who bear the direct brunt of hike in fuel pump price, to and from work,” Dr Emeka Odogwu, Chairman of the council, said on Monday.

Odogwu spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

He reacted to transport difficulties being faced by Nigerians due to increase in the pump price of petrol.

He said that journalists, along with other Nigerians, were finding it difficult to transport themselves to their workplaces.

He urged public office holders to see journalists as partners in progress rather than rivals and recognise them as members of the fourth estate of the realm.

“The NUJ is appealing to the state government to apply human face while deliberating on the issue of Anambra Newspaper and Printing Corporation (publishers of the National Light newspaper), considering its historical and symbolic value to the state and workers.

“We frown at the rumours of shutting down National Light, and ask the state government to reconsider its intention; journalists are prime for any society to thrive,” he said.

Odogwu thanked security agents for efforts in addressing insecurity, and urged them to do more.

He urged commercial motorists and motorcyclists to shun reckless driving, and appealed to traffic managers to intensify efforts toward educating road users on safety.

“The NUJ commends Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for embarking on massive road construction and rehabilitation; importance of good road network cannot be over-emphasised,” he added. (NAN)

