Fuel Price Hike: Sokoto NLC resolves to join Jan. 27 protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Sokoto State Chapter, has resolved to join the planned Jan. 27 nationwide protest against fuel price hike

The national headquarters of the NLC had directed state chapters to sensitise and mobilise members on proposed protest to oppose a planned increase in the price of petrol.

This development followed a resolution by the State Executive Council (SEC) of the union at its meeting on Friday in Sokoto.

Addressing newsmen after the SEC meeting, Mr Aminu Umar, the State NLC Chairman, said the resolution was in compliance with the directive of its national secretariat.

“The decision of the NLC National Headquarter is in consideration of the situation of the country’s economy as well as security challenges.

“This has continued to remain a great pressure on all the Nigerian masses, to a situation where it has become very hard for an average citizen to sustain his house not to talk of other responsibilities.

“Therefore, the SEC in Sokoto State has unanimously agreed and supported the decision of the NLC at the national level that no retreat no surrender come Jan. 27, we will all come out to protest.

“So, I want to use these medium to serve as an invitation to the leadership of our various unions, including the market women and men to join us for this fight for survival,” he said.

On motorcycle loan to the state civil servants, Umar said that the SEC had resolved to share the 980 motorcycles already received from the contractors to the workers.

“Also resolved was to share the remaining balance of the money to the civil servants as soft loan, considering the rate of inflation on the price of the motorcycles.

“This, we will plead with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal to allow the NLC to do so in order to put the matter to rest as it is long-long overdue,” he added.

The NLC chairman however congratulated the entire workforce, government and people of the state for the year 2022 as well as the governor’s 56th anniversary. (NAN)

