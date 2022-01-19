Fuel Hike:  Delta NLC braces up for nation -wide rally on Jan. 27

The Delta State Executive Council (SEC) of the NLC, says it will mobilise its affiliates on Jan. 27 to protest the Federal Government proposed hike in petrol pump price in the country.



Arising from its maiden meeting of the year on Wednesday in Asaba, the labour union said that the meeting was convened to deliberate on the Federal Government’s move to increase the pump price of petrol from the current N165 per liter.



In a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Goodluck Ofobruku, and the Secretary, Innocent Ofuonyeadi, the union said that the decision to embark on the peaceful rally is in compliance with the directives of the National Headquarters of the NLC.



The three-point Communiqué which was read by Ofuoneadi, stated that the Delta State Council of the NLC shall mobilise all its affiliates to participate fully in the nation-wide protest on Jan. 27, 2022, directing the leadership of affiliate unions and civil society partners to ensure that their members take part in the rally in Asaba.



“The law enforcement agencies are to cooperate with Labour towards ensuring that the protest is peaceful,” the communique stated. (NAN)

